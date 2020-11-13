Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $603,600.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $152,506.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,332.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

