Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $293,165.73 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,647.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAM opened at $955.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $960.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

