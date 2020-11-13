Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Sells $1,335,180.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

