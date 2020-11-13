Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $1,967,203.50 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80.

On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28.

On Thursday, August 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12.

TDG opened at $556.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

