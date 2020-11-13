Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.