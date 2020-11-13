Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 877 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

