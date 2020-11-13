Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10,993.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

