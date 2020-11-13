Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $349.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.47. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

