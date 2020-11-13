Investors Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 181,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 75,548 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
PLTR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
