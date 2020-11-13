Investors Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 181,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 75,548 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PLTR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

In other news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

