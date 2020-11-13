IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

