IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.