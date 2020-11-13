IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of IQVIA worth $86,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

