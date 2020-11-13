iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

