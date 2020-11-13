Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) vs. GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Isonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.01 billion 1.70 $46.30 million $0.81 29.09 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Risk & Volatility

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -67.63, suggesting that its stock price is 6,863% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and Isonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than Isonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 2.36% 10.38% 4.26% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Isonics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

