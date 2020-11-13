Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

