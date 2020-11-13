Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

