Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €5.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

SHA stock opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.16. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

