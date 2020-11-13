Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.