Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.91). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.01) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.