Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

ETR ADS opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion and a PE ratio of 100.04. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

