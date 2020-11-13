Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

ETR ADS opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion and a PE ratio of 100.04. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

