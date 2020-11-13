Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 60.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 455,603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 321,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 145,633 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

ETRN opened at $6.74 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

