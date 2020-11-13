Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Five9 worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -274.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $565,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

