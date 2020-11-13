Jennison Associates LLC Has $26.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. William Blair cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of DNKN opened at $106.15 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

