Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.92 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5,450.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

