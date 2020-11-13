Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Sunrun worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5,332.67 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,607,141 shares of company stock worth $551,306,073. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.