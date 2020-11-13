Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,108 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.90% of Kennametal worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Kennametal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

