Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Wintrust Financial worth $29,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 262.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.