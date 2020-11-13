Jennison Associates LLC Sells 258,657 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258,657 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alphabet worth $1,938,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

