Jennison Associates LLC Sells 48,351 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $2,321,793. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.02 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.