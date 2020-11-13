Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,177,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.