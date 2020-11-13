Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 709,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.89% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,879 shares of company stock worth $7,466,132. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

