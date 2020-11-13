JMP Securities Raises Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $45.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.18.

IOVA stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

