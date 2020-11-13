JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 219 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

