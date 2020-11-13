Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Johnson Controls International worth $136,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.