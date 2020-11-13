JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.16 ($179.01).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.47. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.