JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

