JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 8,721.72 ($113.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,287.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,469.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

