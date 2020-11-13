JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,475 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($45.53) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,957.94 ($38.65).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,928 ($38.25) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,637.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,701.33.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Insiders have bought a total of 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.