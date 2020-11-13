JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBA opened at GBX 365.45 ($4.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77). Also, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

