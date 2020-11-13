JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,860.77 ($63.51).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,703.50 ($61.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,622.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

