JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

