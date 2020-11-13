JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 160” Price Target for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

BARC stock opened at GBX 130.38 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.54. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

