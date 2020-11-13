Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $982,862.64 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $97.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 2.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.