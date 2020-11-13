KeyCorp Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $27.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SEAS opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,083 shares of company stock worth $1,275,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,374 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.