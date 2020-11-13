KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HBIO opened at $3.91 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145,653 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

