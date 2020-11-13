KeyCorp Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $125.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.79.

NYSE XPO opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

