Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $141,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,041. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

