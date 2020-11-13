L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

