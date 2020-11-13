Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 334.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 49,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 303.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

