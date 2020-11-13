LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €4.00 by Warburg Research

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.71) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.44 ($6.40).

Shares of LEO opened at €6.34 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59. LEONI AG has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

